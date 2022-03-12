McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $211.42 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

