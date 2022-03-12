McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $211.42 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

