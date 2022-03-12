McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as high as C$1.15. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 155,219 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$535.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

