McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAIU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

