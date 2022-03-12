Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.82. 5,149,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,240. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

