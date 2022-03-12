Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $171,826.89 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $171,826.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00270556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001303 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,882,522 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

