Meme Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00256773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035029 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00742485 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

