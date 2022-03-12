Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

