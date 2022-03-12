Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $129,306.53 and $59.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00299209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004141 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.29 or 0.01197898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.