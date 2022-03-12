Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.0118 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $128,687.00 and $58.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

