Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

