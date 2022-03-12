Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Achieves $3.79 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $996,979.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003524 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.