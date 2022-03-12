Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.16

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.16 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.05). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 501,161 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £142.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.43.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,617.40).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

