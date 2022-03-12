Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.86

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.86 and traded as high as C$72.69. Metro shares last traded at C$71.74, with a volume of 482,923 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRU. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

