MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

