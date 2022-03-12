M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,889 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 205,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

