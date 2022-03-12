M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $23.06 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

