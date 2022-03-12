M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,145 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

