M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,399 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.