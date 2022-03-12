M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 443.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

