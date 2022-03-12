M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,727,834. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

