M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.43 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

