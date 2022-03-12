M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,209. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

PubMatic Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.