M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vontier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vontier by 129,696.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after buying an additional 136,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

