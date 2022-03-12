M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN opened at $110.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

