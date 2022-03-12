M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.62 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

INSP opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

