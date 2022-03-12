M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

