M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

