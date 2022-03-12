M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NOW by 31.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

