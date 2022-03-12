M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

