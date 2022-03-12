M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,138 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of ASAN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.