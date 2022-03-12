M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,316 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

