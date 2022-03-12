M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,187 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

ADSK opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

