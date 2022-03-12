M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,152 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 222,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.27. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

