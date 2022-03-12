M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,085 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $238.07 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

