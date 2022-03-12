M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Gogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 26.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

