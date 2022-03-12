M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Walker & Dunlop Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

