Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day moving average is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

