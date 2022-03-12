MidasProtocol Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $118,104.11 and approximately $31,972.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00105407 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

