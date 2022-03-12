MiL.k 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.62 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

