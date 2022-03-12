Millennium Management LLC Acquires 129,476 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Aterian worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 48.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.