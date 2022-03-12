Millennium Management LLC Acquires 19,016 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IDACORP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 64.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.