Millennium Management LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

