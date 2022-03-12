Millennium Management LLC Buys 12,256 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 520.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

