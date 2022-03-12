Millennium Management LLC Buys 127,011 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of NOW worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.82. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

