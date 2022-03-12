Millennium Management LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

