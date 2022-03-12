Millennium Management LLC Buys 250,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 380.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Zanite Acquisition worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

