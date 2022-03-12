Millennium Management LLC Buys 59,840 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TIM worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 58.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

