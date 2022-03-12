Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 903,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 65,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.83 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

