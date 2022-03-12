Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cabot worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 248,710.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 428.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

